Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Short Interest Update

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Eureka Lithium Price Performance
Shares of Eureka Lithium stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. Eureka Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31.
Eureka Lithium Company Profile
