Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Insider Alison Littley Purchases 1,804 Shares

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) insider Alison Littley acquired 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £2,615.80 ($3,257.13).
Eurocell Price Performance
Eurocell stock opened at GBX 147 ($1.83) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1,336.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.63. Eurocell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 110 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 191 ($2.38).
About Eurocell
