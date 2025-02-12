Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Insider Alison Littley Purchases 1,804 Shares

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) insider Alison Littley acquired 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £2,615.80 ($3,257.13).

Eurocell Price Performance

Eurocell stock opened at GBX 147 ($1.83) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1,336.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.63. Eurocell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 110 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 191 ($2.38).

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

