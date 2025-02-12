EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Up 225.0% in January

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EuroDry

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EuroDry stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,693 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.05% of EuroDry worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company's stock.

EuroDry Price Performance

NASDAQ EDRY traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. 1,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,185. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $24.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded EuroDry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EuroDry

EuroDry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

Recommended Stories

