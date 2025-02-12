Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $95.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.88. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $91.07 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EEFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 9,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,392.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,575.73. This trade represents a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 52,034 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $5,547,344.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,603.68. This represents a 36.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,910 shares of company stock worth $8,780,102. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

