Fairman Group LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Fairman Group LLC increased its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 710.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,840 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up about 2.4% of Fairman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fairman Group LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,684,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,385,000 after purchasing an additional 48,446 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,484,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,846,000 after buying an additional 498,845 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 1,063,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,195,000 after buying an additional 31,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 664,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

