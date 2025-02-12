Fairman Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fairman Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Fairman Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

