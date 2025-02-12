Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,701,700 shares, a growth of 185.6% from the January 15th total of 945,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 121.7 days.

Fanuc Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUF traded up C$1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of C$23.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.28.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

