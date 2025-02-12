Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,701,700 shares, a growth of 185.6% from the January 15th total of 945,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 121.7 days.
Fanuc Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUF traded up C$1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of C$23.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.28.
About Fanuc
