Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ FMAO traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,923. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $357.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.68. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $34.15.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.2213 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.77%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgages as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.