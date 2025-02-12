Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, a growth of 599.7% from the January 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fast Retailing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCOY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,070. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. Fast Retailing has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $37.96.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands segments. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, as well as offers shoes and other goods and items.

