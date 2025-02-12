Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $77.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.85.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

