Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 11.5 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.96. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.