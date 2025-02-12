Financial Connections Group Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. FMA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 322,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after buying an additional 105,360 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

