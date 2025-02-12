Financial Connections Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF makes up 5.1% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
USXF stock opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.61. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
