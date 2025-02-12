Financial Connections Group Inc. Sells 180 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Financial Connections Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth $383,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $848,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 168.0% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 97.7% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SUSA opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $102.20 and a 52 week high of $127.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.71.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

