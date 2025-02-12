First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.15 and last traded at $131.03, with a volume of 41245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.94.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.48 and a 200-day moving average of $111.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,343.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

