First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FGB stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $4.53.

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.