Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Purchases 80 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.4% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $449.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $483.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.46.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

