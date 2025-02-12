Focus Financial Network Inc. Boosts Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 188,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 249,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 231,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after buying an additional 17,116 shares during the period.

MOAT opened at $91.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

