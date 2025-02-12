Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after buying an additional 257,499 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,304,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IVV stock opened at $608.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $600.69 and its 200 day moving average is $581.76. The stock has a market cap of $524.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $493.07 and a 1-year high of $613.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

