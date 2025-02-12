Fortress Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MGC stock opened at $219.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.15. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $176.49 and a 52-week high of $221.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.