Fortress Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,097,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 8.6% of Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCIT opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $84.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average of $81.76.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.