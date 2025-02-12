Fortress Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 441,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 54,693 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 318,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 224,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,812,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,278,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares during the period.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance
Shares of ICF opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
