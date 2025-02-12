Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ FOSLL opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
