FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Senior Officer Purchases C$12,375.00 in Stock

FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Martin Emery Joseph Turenne bought 49,500 shares of FPX Nickel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,375.00.
Martin Emery Joseph Turenne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 19th, Martin Emery Joseph Turenne purchased 7,500 shares of FPX Nickel stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,800.00.
FPX Nickel Stock Performance
FPX Nickel Corp has a 12 month low of C$56.48 and a 12 month high of C$0.09.
FPX Nickel Company Profile
FPX Nickel Corp, formerly First Point Minerals Corp, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. The Company operates in the exploration of mineral properties segment. The Company operates in Canada and Honduras.
