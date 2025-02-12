FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Stock Position Trimmed by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAUG. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 2.6 %

BATS FAUG opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

