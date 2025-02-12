Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $105.64, but opened at $110.30. Futu shares last traded at $105.45, with a volume of 815,369 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUTU. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

Futu Stock Down 1.6 %

Futu Announces Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th.

Institutional Trading of Futu

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in Futu by 2.4% during the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,553,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,497,000 after buying an additional 108,219 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of Futu by 46.8% during the third quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,051,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,537,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Futu by 502.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 558,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,444,000 after acquiring an additional 465,961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth $39,943,000.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

