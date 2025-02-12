Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29, Zacks reports. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. Genmab A/S updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 2.7 %

Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,209. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GMAB shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

