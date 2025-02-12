GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Trading Up 22.2% – Should You Buy?

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 22.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 129,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 72,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

GGL Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04.

GGL Resources Company Profile

GGL Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits, as well as diamonds. The company holds interests in the McConnell Creek project located in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia; the Providence Greenstone Belt located in the northeast of Yellowknife, Slave Craton; and the Nevada Lithium project consists of various lithium sediment bearing mining claims in Nevada.

