Gladstone Capital Corporation Releases Financial Results for Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2024**

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: GLAD) unveiled its financial results for the fiscal quarter concluding on December 31, 2024, in a recent press release. The company announced a dip in its total investment income, with a net investment income of $11.2 million, equating to $0.50 per share during the mentioned quarter.

Get alerts:

The financial report also indicated that there was a net realized gain of $57.8 million, facilitating a supplemental cash distribution of $0.40 per common share. Additionally, the net asset value per share rose by $0.33 due to a $15.9 million net investment appreciation.

During the quarter, Gladstone Capital Corporation made substantial investment moves by injecting $107.2 million into six new portfolio companies and $44.5 million into its existing portfolio companies. The company noted an increase in debt investments by $45.2 million over the prior quarter, highlighting a focus on secured first lien assets that represented 73.4% of debt investments at fair value.

Gladstone Capital Corporation stated that its total investment income saw a decrease of $1.8 million compared to the prior quarter, largely influenced by a decline in interest income. The weighted average yield on interest-bearing investments decreased to 13.1% during the quarter. Concurrently, the company witnessed a decrease in total expenses, primarily driven by a lower net base management fee.

Looking towards subsequent events post-December 31, 2024, Gladstone Capital Corporation reported the payoff of significant debt investments in various companies, along with new investments made in sectors like food processing and distribution.

Bob Marcotte, the President of Gladstone Capital Corporation, expressed satisfaction with the realized gains, culminating in enhanced cash distributions and net asset value per share. The company intends to sustain its investment strategies to bolster future earnings and shareholder returns.

A conference call, scheduled for Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, has been arranged to discuss these financial results and subsequent corporate actions. Interested parties can join the call by dialing (866) 424-3437.

Gladstone Capital Corporation, a publicly-traded business development company, specializes in debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States. The dedicated efforts and strategic moves of the company reflect a commitment to sustained growth and profitability. Investors are encouraged to refer to the comprehensive Form 10-Q for an in-depth understanding of the financial disclosures and operational dynamics.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Gladstone Capital’s 8K filing here.

About Gladstone Capital

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

See Also