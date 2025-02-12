Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Releases Earnings Results

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Shares of GAIN stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. 109,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,164. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Gladstone Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 7.18%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gladstone Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

