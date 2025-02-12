GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Up 8.6% – Should You Buy?

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 106,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,387,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$30.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.50.
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
