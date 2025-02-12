Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 9,068 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

