Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,316 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDY. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDY opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

