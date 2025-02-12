Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 472.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,086.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 76,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 548,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,573,000 after acquiring an additional 62,035 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.30. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.96 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

