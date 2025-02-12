Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the third quarter worth $155,000. AIFG Consultants Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JSCP stock opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $425.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

