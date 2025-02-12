Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 243,586 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 487,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,586 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 2.9% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,725,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,315 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,156,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,639,000 after buying an additional 304,437 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,881,000 after buying an additional 4,513,862 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,231 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.