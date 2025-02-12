Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,156 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 85,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,731,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after buying an additional 53,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2123 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

