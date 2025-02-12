GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Short Interest Up 416.7% in January

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AMDS traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. 28,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,170. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18.

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (AMDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDS was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

