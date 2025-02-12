Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Trading 33.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) was up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 154,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 40,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Great Atlantic Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Atlantic Resources

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 618,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,080.00. Company insiders own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

