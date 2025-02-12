Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,438 STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,438 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. STMicroelectronics comprises about 0.4% of Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.26.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

