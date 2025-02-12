Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. Natera comprises 1.6% of Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Natera by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Natera by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 740,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,274,000 after buying an additional 69,455 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Natera by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $169.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.94. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.33 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Natera

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 43,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $7,694,633.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,857.52. This represents a 38.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $117,861.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,941.88. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,394 shares of company stock worth $52,333,520. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.