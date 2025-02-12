GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.400-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.46.

NYSE:GXO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,404. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $41.38 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 0.97%. Research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

