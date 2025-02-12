Harbor Advisory Corp MA Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 45,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 49,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

