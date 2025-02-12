Harbor Advisory Corp MA Cuts Stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYBL. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF stock opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

