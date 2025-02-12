Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $289.96 and last traded at $289.50, with a volume of 29510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.74.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.57.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

