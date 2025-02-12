IAGON (IAG) Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges

IAGON (IAG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. IAGON has a total market cap of $131.47 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of IAGON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IAGON has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One IAGON token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IAGON alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,883.96 or 0.99787846 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,328.67 or 0.99209946 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

IAGON Token Profile

IAGON’s launch date was July 27th, 2021. IAGON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,020,434 tokens. The Reddit community for IAGON is https://reddit.com/r/iagon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IAGON’s official message board is blog.iagon.com. IAGON’s official Twitter account is @iagonofficial. The official website for IAGON is iagon.com.

IAGON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IAGON (IAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. IAGON has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 376,020,434 in circulation. The last known price of IAGON is 0.33743149 USD and is down -6.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,614,451.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://iagon.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IAGON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IAGON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IAGON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IAGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IAGON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.