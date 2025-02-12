ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.43 ($0.06). 3,982,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 19,990,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.70 ($0.06).
ImmuPharma Stock Down 5.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £18.45 million, a PE ratio of -443.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.99.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.