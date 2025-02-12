Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has $153,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2,055.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE JCI opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $89.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $9,358,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,294,598.20. This represents a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $602,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,704.10. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,061,494 shares of company stock worth $90,587,400. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

