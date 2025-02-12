Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) versus Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) Financial Analysis

Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Roma Green Finance and Information Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roma Green Finance N/A N/A N/A Information Services Group -1.20% 4.43% 1.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Roma Green Finance and Information Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roma Green Finance 0 0 0 0 0.00 Information Services Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

Valuation and Earnings

Information Services Group has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Information Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Roma Green Finance.

This table compares Roma Green Finance and Information Services Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roma Green Finance $1.27 million 4.76 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A Information Services Group $291.05 million 0.53 $6.15 million ($0.07) -44.99

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Roma Green Finance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.1% of Information Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Roma Green Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Information Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Information Services Group beats Roma Green Finance on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roma Green Finance

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Roma Green Finance Limited operates as a subsidiary of Top Elect Group Limited.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company also provides ISG Digital, a client solution platform that helps clients developing technology, transformation, sourcing, and digital solutions; and ISG Enterprise, a client solution platform that helps clients manage change and optimize operations in areas comprising finance, human resource, and Procure2Pay. In addition, it offers ISG GovernX to automate the management of third-party supplier relationships that comprise contract and project lifecycles, and risk management; ISG Generative AI; ISG Network Select to streamline and simplify how enterprises build their network solutions; HR technology and transformations; providers-as-a-business services; ISG Digital Engineering; ISG Research; and training-as-a-service. The company serves private sector clients operating in the manufacturing, banking and financial services, insurance, health sciences, energy and utilities, and consumer services industries; and public sector clients, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

