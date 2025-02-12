Insider Buying: Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Senior Officer Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Misiano bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

Shares of Dynacor Group stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,899. Dynacor Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.93 and a 52 week high of C$6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.55. The firm has a market cap of C$198.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Dynacor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor, with 27 years of experience, is a Canadian-based dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor. The corporation is engaged in gold production by processing ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners.

